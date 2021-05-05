Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.36 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
