Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.36 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.