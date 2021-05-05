Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,513,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

