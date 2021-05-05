Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 15,133 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of APH opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

