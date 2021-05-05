Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,667. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,420,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

