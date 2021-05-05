Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.60 Million

Brokerages expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post $978.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.00 million to $983.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 541,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

