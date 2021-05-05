Analysts Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE EXN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 18,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,337. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

