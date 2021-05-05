Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.