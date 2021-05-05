Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 286.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

CCXI traded down $22.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,293,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.70.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,810 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

