Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.