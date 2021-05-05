Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $63.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $303.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $318.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.85 million, with estimates ranging from $445.10 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.