Analysts Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $318.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $906.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.89.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.