Analysts Offer Predictions for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

