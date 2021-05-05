Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $13.90

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,779. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $602.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

