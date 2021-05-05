Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $115.18

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

