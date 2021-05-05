Analysts Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) PT at $13.13

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $14.76 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

