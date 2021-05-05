Analysts Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) PT at $13.13

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $14.76 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
