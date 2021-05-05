Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 1,992.88

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

REL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 26.01 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,884.01 ($24.61). 3,207,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,594. The firm has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,863.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

