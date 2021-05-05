Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

93.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 1.26 -$1.22 billion $0.83 23.99 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.08

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 4 11 0 2.63 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

