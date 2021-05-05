AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.52. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 4,484 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

The firm has a market cap of $688.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

