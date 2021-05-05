AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.52. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 4,484 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.
The firm has a market cap of $688.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
