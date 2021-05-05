Andrew M. Weeks Sells 3,996 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PH opened at $313.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

