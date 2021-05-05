Andrews Sykes Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ASY stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 575 ($7.51). 3,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.27. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88).
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
