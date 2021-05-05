Andrews Sykes Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASY stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 575 ($7.51). 3,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.27. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88).

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.