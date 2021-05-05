Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 2,076 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLXS opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
