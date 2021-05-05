Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 2,076 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLXS opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

