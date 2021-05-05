Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

