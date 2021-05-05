Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,254.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,254 ($42.51) and last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 2199136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,077 ($40.20).

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £43.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,995.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,587.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders acquired 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.