Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

