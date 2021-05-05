AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $567,961.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00084535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00816773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,400.98 or 0.09404942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043598 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

