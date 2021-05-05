ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.48. 19,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.