Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.70. 21,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,409. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $393.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

