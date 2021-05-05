Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

ANTM stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.81. 28,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.12. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $393.31. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

