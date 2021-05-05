APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

