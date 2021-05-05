Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $106.78 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00328527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

