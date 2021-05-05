Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 15,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.