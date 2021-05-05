Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Apple by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

