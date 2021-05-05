Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

