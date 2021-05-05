Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,190. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.