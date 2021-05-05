Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 2,217,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

