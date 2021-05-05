Apyx Medical (APYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.72.

APYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

