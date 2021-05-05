Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 15,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

