Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 585,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

