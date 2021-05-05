Aragon Court (ANJ) Achieves Market Cap of $80.09 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 290.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 360.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

