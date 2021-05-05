Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Archrock has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

