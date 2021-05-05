Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Arconic has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

