Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Arconic has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
