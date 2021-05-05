Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,779. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $602.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

