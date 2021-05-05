Arionum Market Cap Achieves $182,247.90 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $182,247.90 and approximately $34.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,150.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,533.78 or 0.06183327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.68 or 0.02517368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.42 or 0.00613151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.81 or 0.00750326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.00728541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.00509765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

