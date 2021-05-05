Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.91. 5,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,339. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.48. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.