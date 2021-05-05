Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.
Arista Networks stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.91. 5,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,339. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.