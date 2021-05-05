ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. 703,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

