Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 275.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

