Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $111,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of EWMC opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.