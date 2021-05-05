Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 339 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

