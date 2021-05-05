Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.