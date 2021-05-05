Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 267,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,175 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.